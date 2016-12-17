PODCAST: Saturday SportsTalk 12-17-16: Play now!

Michael Kiser and Loren Tate host the Saturday edition of Sports Talk. They talk with Dave Revsine, Doug Bucshon, Glen Mason, UI Running Backs coach Thad Ward, and White Sox PBP announcer Jason Benetti.

