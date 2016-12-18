PODCAST: Fastener's ETC. Postgame Show 12-17-16: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Michael Kiser on another Fastener's Etc. Postgame Show as they analyze the Fighting Illini 75-73 win over BYU, take calls from listeners, and share the scores of the day.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!