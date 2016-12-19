Top local stories of 2016 #10 - Windsor Road: Play now!

We start our newsroom's countdown with a look back at the top ten stories of 2016. At number ten was the long awaited opening of a portion of Windsor Road in Urbana, which took place a little more than a month ago. But the issue that kept the road reduced to two lanes for a significant time period, even after the construction project wrapped up, still has to be resolved. Michael Kiser reports.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!