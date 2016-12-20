12-20-16 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

12-20-16 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a conversation with Mike Namoff on the Challenger League Benefit with the Chicago Cubs and a discussion on the Urbana City Council and Sanctuary City Designation.

