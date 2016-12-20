Top local stories of 2016 #9 - Clinton plant saved
Top local stories of 2016 #9 - Clinton plant saved: Play now!
We continue our year-end reports today with the story we ranked as ninth in our top ten countdown. It's the 10-year deal between the state and Exelon that keeps the Nuclear Power Stations open in Clinton and in the Quad Cities. As a result, 1500 jobs were saved at the two plants, about half of them at the Clinton facility. The agreement was made final with a stroke of the goverrnor's pen just a few weeks ago. More Carol Vorel.
Download
Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."
12/19/2016
12/20/2016
12/17/2016
12/15/2016
12/9/2016
12/5/2016
12/5/2016
