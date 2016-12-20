Top local stories of 2016 #9 - Clinton plant saved: Play now!

We continue our year-end reports today with the story we ranked as ninth in our top ten countdown. It's the 10-year deal between the state and Exelon that keeps the Nuclear Power Stations open in Clinton and in the Quad Cities. As a result, 1500 jobs were saved at the two plants, about half of them at the Clinton facility. The agreement was made final with a stroke of the goverrnor's pen just a few weeks ago. More Carol Vorel.

