Top local stories of 2016 #8 - Ashley Gibson

We continue to work our way toward the top local story of 2016 as determined by our newsroom. Today we take a look back at the number eight story of the year with one of the more gruesome crimes in the area, where six men were arrested for dismembering an Urbana's woman's body after she died. Michael Kiser has more.

