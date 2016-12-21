Top local stories of 2016 #8 - Ashley Gibson
Top local stories of 2016 #8 - Ashley Gibson: Play now!
We continue to work our way toward the top local story of 2016 as determined by our newsroom. Today we take a look back at the number eight story of the year with one of the more gruesome crimes in the area, where six men were arrested for dismembering an Urbana's woman's body after she died. Michael Kiser has more.
Download
Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."
-
-
12/21/2016
-
12/21/2016
-
-
12/19/2016
-
12/20/2016
-
-
12/17/2016
-
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.