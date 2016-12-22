Top national headlines of 2016 - scandals: Play now!

Bernie Sanders famously commented that people are "sick and tired of hearing about" Hillary Clinton's e-mails. But it was a story that didn't go away. Steven Portnoy of CBS News recaps some of the big scandals of 2016.

