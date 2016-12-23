Top national headlines of 2016 - sports
Top national headlines of 2016 - sports: Play now!
You don't have to think long about what's the top sports story of 2016. It's the Chicago Cubs breaking their 108 World Series title drought. Dave Barrett of CBS News takes you back to game seven and has other big sports stories of the year.
12/23/2016
12/22/2016
12/21/2016
12/21/2016
12/19/2016
12/20/2016
