Top local stories of 2016 #5 - Robert Jones named UI chancellor
Top local stories of 2016 #5 - Robert Jones named UI chancellor: Play now!
Six more days remain in 2016, and today we bring you the story our newsroom ranked as number five in our countdown to the top. A new chancellor took the reigns on the Urbana campus of the University of Illinois. Robert Jones called his move from a University in the state of New York a "truly life-changing opportunity" for him. Carol Vorel has the story.
Download
Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."
-
-
-
-
12/24/2016
-
12/23/2016
-
12/23/2016
-
-
12/23/2016
-
12/22/2016
-
-
12/21/2016
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.