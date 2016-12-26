Top local stories of 2016 #5 - Robert Jones named UI chancellor: Play now!

Six more days remain in 2016, and today we bring you the story our newsroom ranked as number five in our countdown to the top. A new chancellor took the reigns on the Urbana campus of the University of Illinois. Robert Jones called his move from a University in the state of New York a "truly life-changing opportunity" for him. Carol Vorel has the story.



