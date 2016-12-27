Top local stories of 2016 #4 - CUMTD trial: Play now!

Our number four top local news story of 2016 is the second biggest jury pay-out in the history of Champaign County. We're talking about the civil case of Pat Marxmiller, who lost both legs after being run over by a CUMTD bus last year. Tim Ditman has a look back at the trial.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!