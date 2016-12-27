Top local stories of 2016 #4 - CUMTD trial
Top local stories of 2016 #4 - CUMTD trial: Play now!
Our number four top local news story of 2016 is the second biggest jury pay-out in the history of Champaign County. We're talking about the civil case of Pat Marxmiller, who lost both legs after being run over by a CUMTD bus last year. Tim Ditman has a look back at the trial.
