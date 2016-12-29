Top local stories of 2016 #2 - Unit 4, county exec referenda approved
Top local stories of 2016 #2 - Unit 4, county exec referenda approved: Play now!
We have reached the number two story in our countdown of the top ten local stories of 2016 as determined by our newsroom. Today we take a look back at two of the top outcomes in last month's election that saw the Champaign Unit 4 School District finally get its facilities referendum passed and voters approving a change in how Champaign County government operates. Michael Kiser reports.
12/29/2016
12/27/2016
12/24/2016
12/23/2016
12/23/2016
