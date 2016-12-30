12-30-16 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

12-30-16 Penny for Your Thoughts. Scott Beatty is the host today on the last program of the year. Scott's Guests include Greg Soulje with a look ahead at the weather for 2017. Tim Ditman and Michael Kiser from WDWS News and a look back at the top ten local news stories of 2016. Luke Boyce with a review of the film industry in 2016.

