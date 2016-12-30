Top local stories of 2016 #1 - Whitman, Lovie hired: Play now!

In our countdown of the top ten local news stories of 2016, we've reached number one: the naming of Josh Whitman as athletic director at the University of Illinois and his hiring of former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith. Scott Beatty has more.

