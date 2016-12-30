Top national headlines of 2016 - police shootings: Play now!

We're near the end of our series looking at the top national headlines of 2016. The year was another one of confrontations between police and minorities. And in other cases, officers themselves came under attack. CBS News' Steve Futterman has more.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!