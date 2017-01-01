PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Ruedi Wealth Management 1-1-17: Play now!

Illini men's basketball game day starts off with Steve Kelly and Brain Barnhart as Ohio State gets ready for their first Big Ten game of the season against the Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center.

