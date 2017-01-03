01-03-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

01-03-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a two hour Penny open line. Julia Rietz joins the converstaion at the start to update the Champaign Police and Matt Rush case.

