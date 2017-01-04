PODCAST: @NGPreps Sports Podcast from Centennial High School @Char_gers: Play now!

Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis are at Centennial High School in Champaign to talk with head baskeball coach Tim Lavin and player Jaden Roberts-Thomas. The Chargers play the Champaign Central Maroons this Friday, a game you can hear on WDWS at 7:30pm -- with Scott Beatty and Tim Ditman on the call.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!