PODCAST: @NGPreps Sports Podcast from Centennial High School @Char_gers

Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis are at Centennial High School in Champaign to talk with head baskeball coach Tim Lavin and player Jaden Roberts-Thomas. The Chargers play the Champaign Central Maroons this Friday, a game you can hear on WDWS at 7:30pm -- with Scott Beatty and Tim Ditman on the call.
