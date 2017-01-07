PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Ruedi Wealth Management 01-07-17: Play now!

Steve Kelly, Loren Tate, Doug Altenberger and Brian Barnhart get you set for the Big Ten matchup between Illinois and Indiana from Bloomington.

