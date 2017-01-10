PODCAST: Sports Talk 1-10-17: Play now!

Steve Kelly and Loren Tate listen to Illini men's basketball head coach John Groce and to Illini basketballer Kipper Nichols, and they talk with Mark Tupper from Decatur Herald & Review and with 'Birthday Boy' Coach Lou Henson.

