PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Ruedi Wealth Management 01-11-17: Play now!

Steve Kelly, Loren Tate and Brian Barnhart set the scene from the State Farm Center as the Fighting Illini get set to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!