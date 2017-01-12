01-12-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast @ngpreps Today From Fisher High School @Fisherbball: Play now!

01-12-17 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Matt Daniels and Scott Richie are at Fisher High School to talk with Boy's Basketball Coach Cody Diskin and players Zach Griffith and Cale Zook. The Fisher Bunnies

