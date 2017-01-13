PODCAST: High School Basketball - Urbana vs. Champaign Central - 01-13-17: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Michael Kiser call the action from Champaign Central High School for the Central Maroons' 96-58 victory over the Urbana Tigers.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!