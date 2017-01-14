PODCAST: Pre-Game Show presented by Ruedi Wealth Management 1-14-17: Play now!

Steve Kelly at the State Farm Center providing the pregame coverage you depend on with Loren Tate delivering the keys of the game, and Brian Barnhart has assistant basketball coach Paris Parham on the Coaches' Corner as the Fighting Illini face Maryland.

