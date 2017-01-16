Podcast: Patricia Avery - President, Champaign County Chapter of the NAACP: Play now!

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess talk to President of the Champaign County Chapter of the NAACP Patricia Avery about the Pesident Elects recent comments on twitter against Congressman John Lewis and more on the DWS Morning Show.

