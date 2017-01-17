PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Financial Adviser Paul Ruedi 1-17-17: Play now!

Steve Kelly, Loren Tate, Doug Altenberger and Brian Barnhart get you ready for the Fighting Illini to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette.

