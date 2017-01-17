R-12: Best PSA - boy scouts rocket program: Play now!

For a number of years Prairielands Council Cub Scout Program has shown a slight yearly decrease in Cub Scout membership. This trend was reversed with the 2016 Rocket Campaign.

For the Council’s fall 2016 recruitment period, the Membership Committee developed a program where every new Cub Scout (First Grade through Fifth Grade) would receive their own Estes Rocket; the Cub Masters at each pack were then given the engines for use in the rockets. Throughout the fall, the Council plus individual Packs, held group rocket launches. The program was so intriguing that some Individual Boy Scout Troops (ages 11–18) also joined the Rocket Promotion.

To spread the word regarding the Rocket Program, the Council used a PSA commercial written and produced by the WDWS-WHMS-WKIO radio stations. The commercials aired from August, 2016 through October, 2016 and created a lot of interest in the program.

The net result is that Prairielands Council turned a yearly membership decline into a total 2016 membership gain of 26 new Cub and Boy Scouts. The Rocket Program will be repeated in 2017.

