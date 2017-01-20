PODCAST: Sports Talk 01-20-17: Play now!

Scott Beatty host this Friday's edition of Sports Talk alongside him is co-host Michael Kiser talking Illini sports and headlines. Guests include the play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball Matt Shepard and Associate Director of Athletics Compliance at the University of Illinois Benjy Wilber; also some comments from Coach Groce.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!