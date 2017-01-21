PODCAST: Fastener's ETC. Postgame Show 01-21-17: Play now!

Scott Beatty and Michael Kiser present the post-game rundown of the Illini Men's Basketball 66-57 lost to Michigan on this Saturday's Fastener's ETC. Postgame Show.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!