PODCAST: Saturday SportsTalk 01-21-17: Play now!

Michael Kiser and Loren Tate host the Saturday edition of Sports Talk. They talk with Norm Sanders, Ryan Easterling, Mark Snyder and UI Baseball pitching coach Drew Dickinson.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!