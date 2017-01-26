01-26-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

01-26-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny Open line. Guests in hour two. Carey Woolard and Sofie Woolard from Unity Music Boosters on the Annual All Out A Capella concert.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!