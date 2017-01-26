Podcast: 01-26-17 News-Gazette Prep Sport Podcast High School of Saint Thomas More : Play now!

01-26-17 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis are at The High School of Saint Thomas More in Champaign to talk Boy's Basketball with Coach Matt Kelley and play Albion Francis.

