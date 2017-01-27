PODCAST: Brian Barnhart's Illini Notebook previews Penn State 01-27-17: Play now!

Illinois basketball heads to Happy Valley to face Penn State on Saturday. Play-by-play announcer Brian Barnhart previews the contest and looks back at Wednesday's win over Iowa.

