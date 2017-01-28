PODCAST: Former Chicago Bear and Super Bowl champion Steve McMichael: Play now!

Steve McMichael, a member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, was in Urbana for the Tom Jones Challenger League benefit on Friday night. He spoke on the importance of helping the youth, the Cubs, and Lovie Smith.

