PODCAST: Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg of the Chicago Cubs

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg of the Chicago Cubs came to Urbana on Friday night for the Tom Jones Challenger League benefit. Sandberg talked about helping out the disabled youth, the Cubs winning the world series, and what that meant to him as a former player. He also talked about whether he would manage again or not.

