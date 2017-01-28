PODCAST: Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg of the Chicago Cubs
PODCAST: Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg of the Chicago Cubs: Play now!
Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg of the Chicago Cubs came to Urbana on Friday night for the Tom Jones Challenger League benefit. Sandberg talked about helping out the disabled youth, the Cubs winning the world series, and what that meant to him as a former player. He also talked about whether he would manage again or not.
Download
Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1/20/2017
-
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.