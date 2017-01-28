PODCAST: World Series Champion David Ross of the Chicago Cubs: Play now!

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross was in Urbana on Friday night as one of the headliners for the Tom Jones Challenger League benefit. Ross, who is now retired, spoke on giving back to disabled youth, his final season, and what it was like to hit a homerun in game 7 of the world series.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!