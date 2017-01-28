PODCAST: World Series Champion Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs: Play now!

Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber was in Urbana Friday night for the Tom Jones Challenger League benefit. Schwarber touched on several topics, including supporting the youth, being healthy enough to play in the world series, and playing against Illinois during his days at Indiana.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!