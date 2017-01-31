01-31-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

01-31-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a Penny open line. At 9:30 Jim is joined by Dave Loane to talk with Kevin Hambly the former Illinois Volleyball Coach on his move to Stanford University.

