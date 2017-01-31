Podcast: Julie Wurth 01/31/17 : Play now!

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess talk to The News-Gazette's Julie Wurth about how President Trump’s temporary ban on immigration is impacting the University of Illinois and more on the DWS Morning Show.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!