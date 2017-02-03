02-03-17 Penny for Your Thoughts: Play now!

02-03-17 Penny for Your Thoughts. Jim Turpin with a two hour Penny. Today Jim is joined by Jim Dey of The News-Gazette along with Justice Robert Steigmann and Judge Michael McCuskey for a discussion on the law.

