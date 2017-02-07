PODCAST: Pregame Show Presented by Ruedi Wealth Management 02-07-17: Play now!

Steve Kelly, Loren Tate, Doug Altenberger and Brian Barnhart get you ready for Illinois vs. Northwestern on the Illini Gameday Pre-Game Show.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!