PODCAST: Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen 02-08-17: Play now!

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen discusses her emergency orders for the upcoming "Unofficial St. Patrick's Day" in Campustown and a new grant for Champaign to be a "SMART" city.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!