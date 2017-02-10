R-5: Best Series or Documentary Program: CUMTD Trial: Play now!

This entry consists of a series of reports on the civil trial involving Mahomet resident Pat Marxmiller and the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District in August of 2016, as well as post-trial motions and other matters related to the trial. Marxmiller sued CUMTD after being run over by a bus in Champaign in February of 2015, resulting in the loss of both of her legs and other life-altering injuries. The trial was one of the most high profile in recent memory in Champaign County, and our newsroom provided daily coverage, including audio directly from the courtroom. The nearly $10 million dollar jury award to the Marxmiller family is the second highest jury payout in Champaign County history.



The portion of the entry from :00 to :21 is a snippet of a report from Tim Ditman on attorney opening statements on day one of the trial. The portion of the entry from :21 to :40 is a snippet of a report from Ditman on testimony on day two of the trial. The portion of the entry from :40 to 1:04 is a snippet of a report from Ditman on testimony on day three of the trial. The portion of the entry from 1:04 to 1:38 is a snippet of a report from Michael Kiser on testimony on day four of the trial. The portion of the entry from 1:38 to 2:18 is a snippet of a report from Kiser on testimony on day five of the trial, including emotional comments from Pat Marxmiller. The portion of the report from 2:18 to 2:51 is a snippet of a report from Kiser on closing attorney arguments and the jury verdict on day six of the trial. The portion of the entry from 2:51 to 4:02 is a report in its entirety from Ditman on the firing of the bus driver involved in the accident. Ditman based the story on CUMTD documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The portion of the entry from 4:02 to 5:00 is a report from Ditman on a post-trial motion where an attorney for Marxmiller accused an attorney for CUMTD of misconduct.

