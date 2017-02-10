R-8: Best Spot News - Bill Cubit Fired: Play now!

This entry centers around the firing of University of Illinois football Coach Bill Cubit on March 5th, 2016. The portion of the entry from :00 to 4:05 is a snippet from WDWS' Saturday SportsTalk program hosted by Michael Kiser and Loren Tate. Kiser and Tate were on the air when the news broke and provided instant analysis. WDWS later that day aired live anchored coverage of a news conference on the firing featuring UI Athletic Director Josh Whitman. The portion of the entry from 4:05 to 4:30 is a snippet of Whitman's opening remarks from the news conference. The portion of the entry from 4:30 to 5:00 is a snippet of a news story produced by reporter Tim Ditman that aired hourly on WDWS for the rest of the weekend.

