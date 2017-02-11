R-5: Best Series or Documentary Program: U of I athletes in trouble: Play now!

This entry consists of news reports on a string of high profile legal troubles for four University of Illinois athletes that occured in just over one month's time. The portion of the entry from :00 to :41 is a snippet of a report from Tim Ditman on the arrest of basketball player Leron Black. The portion of the entry from :41 to :51 is a snippet of a report from Ditman on the conclusion of Black's case. The portion of the entry from :51 to 1:23 is a snippet of a report from Ditman on the arrest of basketball player Jaylon Tate. The portion of the entry from 1:23 to 1:52 is a snippet of a report from Michael Kiser on a news conference called by Athletic Director Josh Whitman and basketball coach John Groce to address the arrests. The portion of the entry from 1:52 to 2:09 is a snippet of a report from Ditman on court documents obtained by our newsroom in the Tate case. The portion of the entry from 2:09 to 3:00 is a snippet of a report from Ditman on the dropping of charges against Tate. The portion of the entry from 3:00 to 3:16 is a snippet of a report from Ditman on police reports in the Tate case obtained via the Freedom of Information Act.

