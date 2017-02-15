02-15-17 Jim Turpin with cast of John and Jen : Play now!

02-15-17 Jim Turpin with the Cast of John & Jen running February 23 - March 5th at Parkland College. Kyle Klein II, Sophie Lanser. Produced by Todd Salen, Directed by Stephen Fiol.

