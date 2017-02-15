02-15-17 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast @ngpreps @ChampaignHS Swimming: Play now!

02-15-17 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis are at Champaign Central High School to talk Swimming as they get ready for the sectional meet this weekend. The Guests are Coach Dave Young, Luke Thompson, and Cam Barnard

