R-5: Best Series or Documentary Program: Urbana & Ogden Tornadoes 20th Anniversary: Play now!

This entry consists of reports on the 20th anniversary of a tornado outbreak that hit Urbana and Ogden, Illinois, causing significant damage and one death. The portion of the entry from :00 to 1:00 is a snippet of a report from Tim Ditman which recounts the memories of elected officials in Ogden. The story aired on 4-14-16. The portion of the entry from 1:00 to 1:47 is a snippet of a report from Ditman which recounts the memories of the Urbana public works director. The story aired on 4-14-16. The portion of the entry from 1:47 to 2:52 is a snippet of a report from Scott Beatty that recounts the memories of first responders. The story aired on 4-15-16. The portion of the entry from 2:52 to 3:52 is a snippet of a report from Michael Kiser that recounts the memories of an Ogden couple who rode out the storm in their front yard. The story aired on 4-18-16. The portion of the entry from 3:52 to 4:58 is a snippet of a report from Carol Vorel that recounts the memories of a meteorologist who was working on the night of the tornado outbreak. The story also features first responder radio traffic from that day which was obtained by our newsroom. The story aired on 4-19-16.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!