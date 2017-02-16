R-5: Best single non-humourous commercial: 25 Days of Compassion: Play now!

Presence Covenant Medical Center's 25 Days of Compassion was a 25 day ad campaign that focused on the human aspect of the medical field. We interviewed more than 25 staffers at two hospitals who spoke at length and from the heart about compassion in their work and turned soundbites into emotionally driven spots. The ads ran in December of 2016.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!