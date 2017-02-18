PODCAST: Fastener's Etc. Postgame Show 2-18-17: Play now!

Tim Ditman and Michael Kiser address your phone calls and texts on this episode of Fastener's Etc. Postgame Show. Illinois beats Iowa 70-66.

Download

Depending on your browser settings, you may have to right click the link below and select "Save Link As..." or "Save Target As..."

Download now!