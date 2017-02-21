Podcast: Retired Federal Judge David Bernthal 02/21/17: Play now!

Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess are joined by Retired Federal Judge David Bernthal as they discuss differnt federal cases going on around the country on the DWS Morning Show.

